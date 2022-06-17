Propstore announces horror auction with lots from Gemlins 2, The Fly and Scream

Image: Propstore

A host of authenticated props from major horror movies, including The Lost Boys, 1986’s The Fly, and Scream, will be auctioned later this month by Propstore.

Lots include vampire jackets from The Lost Boys, a screen-matched stop-motion Spider Gremlin from Gremlins 2: The New Batch, Freddy Kruger’s protruding glove and sweater SFX rig from Freddy Vs. Jason, Seth Brundle’s (Jeff Goldblum) final form head from The Fly and a bloodied Chucky puppet from cult of chucky.

Propstore’s Brandon Alinger commented: “Horror is always one of the most popular genres in our auctions. There’s an amazing amount of workmanship that goes into bringing our worst nightmares to life.

“We have amazing horror piece in this auction from artists like Doug Beswick and Rick Baker that are true works of art and are amazing to study up close.”

Registration is now open and online proxy bids can be submitted online.