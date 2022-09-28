Propstore’s latest auction to feature lots from Friday the 13th, James Bond and Superman

Image: Propstore

Propstore has confirmed its annual live auction of film and TV memorabilia will take place in November with lots from Doctor Who, Star Wars, Friday the 13th, Superman and James Bond among the items to go on sale.

Over 1,500 rare and iconic lots will be sold during Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction over four days from Thursday 3rd to Sunday 6th November 2022.

Registration is now open at propstore.com. The live auction will be held at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, London as well as online or via telephone for global bidding.

Items to be sold include: Christopher Reeve’s complete Superman costume, Darth Vader’s (Dave Prowse) Screen-matched Gloves from Star Wars: A New Hope, and Yoda’s Jedi robes from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

Also available will be a full-size animatronic Johnny 5 robot from Short Circuit, Sean Connery’s Little Nellie pilot helmet from You Only Live Twice, Jason Voorhees’ (C.J. Graham) screen-matched mask from Friday The 13th Part VI: Jason Lives and a New Paradigm strategist Dalek from Doctor Who.

Stephen Lane, Propstore CEO commented: “Following our Los Angeles Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction in June, which saw some of our best ever auction results, we’re thrilled to be back again with another incredible sale.

“Featuring a collection over 1,500 lots, we have an amazing array of content, ranging from Fraggle Rock to Friday the 13th – there really is something for everyone!”