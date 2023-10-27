Propstore’s latest auction includes items from major Horror movies

Image: Propstore

Propstore will be holding its annual live auction of entertainment memorabilia next month, with a collection of items from major Horror movies up for sale.

Among the items available are Stanley Kubrick’s hand-annotated shooting script from The Shining, Jason Voorhees’ screen-matched costume and bodysuit from 1993’s Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday, Michael Myers’ burnt mask from Halloween: Resurrection (2002), and a Ghostface Mask from Scream 4

Stephen Lane, Founder and CEO of Propstore, commented on the upcoming auction: “Once again, we’ve assembled an extraordinary assortment of iconic horror props and costumes that will surely thrill movie fans!

“As you browse through our 1,800-lot catalogue, you’ll spot many familiar faces from the world of horror, including props and costumes from Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, Ghostface and many others!

“Head over to propstore.com now to explore our full catalogue and register for the live auction, taking place between 9th-12th November.”