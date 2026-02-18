Prue & Sandi’s South African Adventure secures first sales

DCD Rights has acquired worldwide distribution rights for the six-part Prue & Sandi’s South African Adventure and confirmed sales to Foxtel Australia and BBC Lifestyle in South Africa.

Produced by Yeti and DCD Rights for Channel 4, the series features long term pals Prue Leith & Sandi Toksvig embarking on the trip of a lifetime to Leith’s birth country of South Africa.

Packed full of fascinating takeout and personal anecdotes, each episode explores the history, nature, politics, culture and food of the places they visit. There’s hands-on activity, from wine sabrage to fishing, as they’re guided by fascinating locals, artisans and experts.

Conversations are candid and personal, with no topics barred for the close friends. And we see them adventuring. Whether it’s by boat, balloon, quad bike or safari vehicle, Prue and Sandi experience a journey they’ll never forget and inspire others to do the same.

Nicky Davies Williams, CEO, DCD Rights, comments, “We are delighted to have this new travel series with great friends Prue and Sandi, blending their aspirational journey across South Africa with sharing their personal memories and love of history and culture.

“We are certain it will be an international success with its careful balance of engaging personalities and cultural insights.”