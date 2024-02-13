The Travelling Auctioneers heads to Australia and New Zealand

Image: DCD Rights

300 hours of UK shows distributed by DCD Rights, including The Travelling Auctioneers, Prue Leith: My Cotswold Kitchen and James Martin’s Spanish Adventure, are heading to Australia and New Zealand.

The leading UK-based distributor has announced a host of sales with local broadcasters and streamers.

Australian broadcaster Nine Network has picked up the second series of The Travelling Auctioneers while Australian free-to-air channel SBS has secured first window rights for Prue Leith: My Cotswold Kitchen.

The Australian Foxtel Group has acquired more than 160 hours of programming including James Martin’s Spanish Adventure, Emergency: First Time Medics, Bridezillas Series 13, and second window rights for My Cotswold Kitchen.

Streamer Acorn TV, which operates in both countries, has bought 59 hours of Scottish detective drama Taggart while national broadcaster TVNZ has acquired several non-fiction titles including Secret Nazi Bases Series 3 and The Travelling Auctioneers Series 2.

Rick Barker, SVP DCD Rights commented: “Our drama and factual line up continues to grow with a plethora of returning premium series.

“We are delighted to have made this extensive quantity of sales to leading broadcasters in Australia and New Zealand so early in the New Year and look forward to introducing our brand-new programming in the coming weeks at the London Screenings.”