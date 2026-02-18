iRacing Arcade sets Steam release date

iRacing Arcade, the all-new title from iRacing Studios and Original Fire Games, will be available on Steam from March 3rd with a console release confirmed to be following this summer.

The game features an extensive career mode that sees players progress from the bottom levels of road racing up to premier vehicle classes such as the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship’s GTP class and Porsche 911 GT3 Cup.

Players will take on fun, pocket-sized versions of premier global tracks along the way, ranging from the world-class Imola, Mexico City, and Miami circuits to the iRacing Studios debuts of Bahrain International Circuit and Kyalami Circuit.

Between races, players will build the fully customisable motorsports campus of their dreams, with garages, engine and chassis shops, and R&D buildings allowing them to unlock in-race boosts, with no two campuses ever looking the same.

Team management allows players to manage multiple series at once, with hired drivers available to keep your team on top of the racing world.

There are also additional single-player and multiplayer modes to fill out the experience.