Timothy Olyphant and Judy Greer join main cast of Apple TV’s Stick

Timothy Olyphant and Judy Greer have been promoted to series regulars for the second season of Apple TV’s sports comedy Stick.

The show stars Owen Wilson as Pryce Cahill, an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago.

After the collapse of his marriage and getting fired from his job at an Indiana sporting goods store, Pryce hedges his bets, and future, on 17-year-old golf phenom Santi Wheeler (Peter Dager) who he guides through a series name-making competitions.

Olyphant plays Clark Ross, Pryce’s former playing partner, while Greer plays Pryce’s ex-wife Amber-Linn.

News of the show’s recommission was confirmed as the first season wrapped up.

The regular cast includes Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño and Lilli Kay, while the series also saw a number of cameos including from Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Max Homa, and Wyndham Clark.