Psycho prequel Bates Motel is coming to BBC iPlayer

All five seasons of Bates Motel – the contemporary prequel to Alfred Hitchcock’s iconic Psycho – are coming to BBC iPlayer.

Starring Freddie Highmore, Vera Farmiga and Olivia Cooke, the series originally aired in the UK on the now defunct Universal Channel.

Highmore stars as Norman Bates with Farmiga playing mother Norma and reveals how Bates became one of the most infamous cinema characters of all time.

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisitions, says: “Bates Motel is modern reinvention of the classic spine-tingler. Full of suspense, intrigue and unexpected twists, it will keep BBC viewers mesmerised until the very end.”