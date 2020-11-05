Psychological thriller Muscle is getting a December release

From writer-director Gerard Johnson (Hyena, Tony) comes psychological thriller Muscle – the story of unhappy, unambitious office worker Simon (Cavan Clerkin) whose life is gradually taken over by personal trainer Terry (Craig Fairbrass).

Simon’s tired of his dead-end job at a call centre – and he isn’t even any good at it. He and his girlfriend are painfully drifting apart, he’s sick of his life and it’s time to make a change and hit the gym.

But everything spins out of control when he draws the attention of Terry, who offers to coach him, and quickly becomes his boss, friend and roommate. Soon, Simon finds himself trapped in a self-destructive spiral with every aspect of his life resting in Terry’s hands, and no way out…

Dazzler Media presents Muscle on Digital Download 18th January and Blu-ray & DVD 1st February 2021