PUBG: Battlegrounds is now free-to-play (F2P) on PC and consoles following the announcement at last month’s Game Awards.

All new players will start with a Basic Account that offers access to most game features, but can upgrade to Battlegrounds Plus for a one-time fee of $12.99 USD and gain access to the following:

Bonus 1,300 G-COIN

Survival Mastery XP + 100% boost

Career – Medal tab

Ranked Mode

Custom Match functionality

In-Game items, including the Captain’s Camo set, which includes hat, camo mask and camo gloves

Players who purchased and played Battlegrounds before its transition to F2P will receive a special commemorative pack, which include an automatic account upgrade to Battlegrounds Plus, the Battle-Hardened costume skin set, the Shackle and Shanks Legacy Pan and the Battle-Hardened Legacy nameplate.