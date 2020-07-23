Pure Telecom is now offering Netgem TV to new customers

Irish ISP Pure Telecom has expanded availability of its Netgem-based TV packages to new customers following an earlier 3-month free offer for existing customers.

The Netgem TV service combines free to air broadcast content from Saorview channels with 20 extra HD channels, the Channel 4 catchup app All4, YouTube and YouTube Kids, plus access to Amazon Prime video, Hopster, Mubi, and latest cinema movies from Rakuten TV.

Set top boxes also feature Alexa integration for voice control.

Sylvain Thevenot, Chief Commercial & Customer Officer, Netgem, said: “Pure Telecom is a really strong local player in an Irish broadband market that is heating up rapidly.

“We are delighted to be working with them to reach new audiences in Ireland and showcase how quickly and easily ISPs can launch compelling TV services via Netgem with a low overall investment.”

Paul Connell, CEO, Pure Telecom said: “Our research shows that online viewership is now a huge market in Ireland – and even more so in the last few months.

“As more TV and streaming providers enter the market, each of them producing more and more original content, consumers are demanding greater choice.

“We are very excited that we can now give this to our customers by entering Ireland’s triple-play market with Netgem and as a result, continue along our year-on-year growth trajectory.

“At Pure Telecom, top-quality customer service along with extremely competitive prices have always been our priority. We are delighted to be partnering with Netgem to provide a genuine alternative for Irish viewers seeking both broadband and TV.”