Quest announces new motoring design series

Jimmy De Ville and Jimmy Doherty and their Green Goddess Camper Van. Image: Quest

Quest has announced a new series in which Jimmy Doherty joins the people turning everyday vehicles such as vans, buses and trucks into campervans.

Starting September 28th, the eight-part Jimmy Doherty’s Dream Builds on Wheels sees Doherty heading out to meet and spend time with those who are creating their own dream projects, to learn more about their plans and their challenges. And sometimes to lend a hand.

He’ll be joined by friend and engineer Jimmy de Ville (Goblin Works Garage), who’ll help choose and build Jimmy Doherty’s own dream project as well as be on hand to share his expert knowledge.