Daniel Bruhl’s Race for Glory: Audi vs Lancia comes to digital retailers next month 

Signature Entertainment will be releasing Race for Glory: Audi vs Lancia to digital movie stores on February 5th.

Synopsis:

Two iconic automobile titans go head-to-head in this high-speed retelling of the 1983 Rally World Championships.

Up against formidable rival Roland Gumpert (Daniel Brühl, Rush) and his superior Audi team (including the Queen of Speed herself, Michèle Mouton) Lancia Team Manager Cesare Fiorio (Riccardo Scamarcio, John Wick: Chapter 2) faces certain defeat in the 1983 Rally World Championships.

But Fiorio’s ingenuity and cunning rise to the challenge and he sets about trying to steal the victory.

Also starring Volker Bruch (The Reader), Race for Glory: Audi vs Lancia is directed by Stefano Mordini (The Invisible Witness) from a script written by Filippo Bologna (Perfect Strangers), Mordini and Scamarcio.