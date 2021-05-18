Ragnarok season two gets trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for season two of Ragnarok which debuts on May 27th.

The second season will pick up where the first season left: What do you do when you’re a 17 year-old high schooler who has just learned that you’re up against an ancient and extremely powerful enemy that is holding an entire town, perhaps even an entire country, in an iron grip?

Magne has to accept that now that he’s ready for battle, his enemies are too many and too strong. Is there anyone else who, like him, has supernatural powers? And will he be able to find these people in time?

And what happens when it turns out that his little brother, Laurits, is also quite exceptional, but that he views the world very differently from Magne?