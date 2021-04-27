Rakuten TV adds 90 free movie and entertainment channels to line-up

More than 90 subscription-free movie, entertainment and factual channels are now available via Rakuten TV.

Rakuten, which already offers free access to CNN and Euronews as well as subscription access to Starzplay and movie rentals and purchases, comes pre-installed on Samsung and LG Smart TVs.

It’s new line-up of advert supported streamed channels includes Rakuten’s own genre themed movie channels plus third party channels such as FilmRise, The Hollywood Reporter, Bloomberg TV, Reuters, Glamour, GQ, Vanity Fair, Vogue, Wired and, in the UK, the LEGO channel.

“We are eager to contribute once again to the disruption of the entertainment industry with this major step on the growth and innovation on Rakuten TV, which aims to enrich our business model and content offer” stated Jacinto Roca, Founder and CEO at Rakuten TV.

“At a time when the entertainment sector is living an unprecedented transformation, and consumption habits are constantly evolving, we are striving to adapt our business model to meet users and advertisers needs at once.”