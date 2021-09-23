Rakuten TV adds free Severiano Ballesteros documentary to line-up

Rakuten TV has announced the launch of new documentary Seve, which chronicles the life of the legendary golfer, Severiano Ballesteros and will be available to stream for free exclusively on the platform from Friday 24th September.

The 90-minute documentary, produced by ZigZag Productions in partnership with The R&A and Egoli Media, explores the life of Ballesteros from his humble beginnings to becoming one of the greatest sporting icons of all time.

From learning the game on the beaches of Cantabria in Spain, to becoming one of the most decorated and celebrated golfers in the game’s history.

A decade on from his death, the landmark documentary focuses on Seve’s life both on and off the course, with testimonials from his family and fellow golfing heroes including José María Olazábal, Colin Montgomerie, Gary Player, Bernard Langer and Nick Faldo.