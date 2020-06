Rakuten TV has announced a summer sale offering up to 70% off selected Disney and Marvel films.

Titles included in the promotion include: Frozen II, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Aladdin (2019), The Lion King (2019), Mary Poppins Returns, Mulan, Brave and Moana, and Marvel smash-hits Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Iron Man 3 and Black Panther.

The Disney sale runs from 20th July – 2nd August and Marvel sale from 6th – 19th July.