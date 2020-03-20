Rakuten TV boosts free movie line-up

More than 150 movies starring big names such as Bradley Cooper, Robert DeNiro, Jason Statham, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Gosling, Cameron Diaz, Chuck Norris can be streamed for free on Rakuten TV.

The service has boosted its line-up of free, ad-supported, movies which includes the likes of Ides of March, In The Name Of The King, Knowing, Brooklyn´s Finest, The Expatriate and Bangkok Dangerous.

Rakuten TV, which also offers paid-for rentals and downloads of the latest Hollywood titles, is available as an app on major smart TV platforms.