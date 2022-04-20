Rakuten TV extends FAST channels to mobile apps in 42 European markets

Rakuten TV has brought its line-up of FAST (Free Ad Supported TV) linear channels to its web and mobile platforms in all its 42 European markets.

Previously limited to the firm’s Smart TV apps, the service offers an average of 100 channels per country, with a wide variety of genres from news, sport, factual, and music available.

Originally focused on digital rentals and purchases of films, Rakuten TV now offers a rotating catalogue of ad-supported movies to watch on-demand in addition to its free linear channels.

“After years of positioning as Your Cinema at home, RTV takes this step forward according to our strategy to become one of the leader of AVOD & FAST in Europe, and bringing entertainment everywhere the users need”, says Cédric Dufour, CEO of the company.

“We want our platform to allow all viewers to access all the entertainment they can find wherever they are, giving them the opportunity to enjoy their preferred entertainment contents in any moment and from any device, according to their needs and preferences.”