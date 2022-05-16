Rakuten TV unveils Discovering Canary Islands original series

Rakuten TV has announced the start of filming on Discovering Canary Islands, an adventure reality show hosted by Pilar Rubio which, in its first series, will travel around the Canary Islands.

8 contestants will discover that the Canary Islands number not eight… but nine! La Graciosa, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Tenerife, La Palma, El Hierro and La Gomera hide their own legends.

Between reality and folklore, history and fiction, it is said that there is a ninth island: San Borondón. Known as Whale Island, because of the way it appears and disappears in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean, it has been the dream of cartographers and sailors for centuries.

Discovering Canary Islands is supported by Promotur- Turismo de Canarias and is created and co-produced by Atlantia Media and Mediabrands Content Studio/Initiative.

Discovering Islands will be incorporated into the Rakuten Stories collection.

Cristian Liarte, Head of Originals, stated: “We are delighted to present this never-before-seen format that allows us to unite Rakuten TV’s values with quality entertainment for a broad, European audience”.

The reality series will premiere in the second half of the year and will be available exclusively and free of charge on Rakuten TV’s linear and on-demand programming, present in 42 European territories.