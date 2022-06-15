Rakuten TV’s linear channels are coming to Plex in 12 European countries

Rakuten TV is bringing its line-up of themed movie channels to Plex users in the UK and 11 other European countries.

Already available via Smart TV and mobile apps, the channels cover various genres including drama, romance, thriller, action, comedy and documentaries and will also be available in Spain, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway.

Originally a movie store allowing fans to buy and rent films for immediate viewing, Rakuten TV is now a major provider of free, advert supported on-demand content and linear channels.