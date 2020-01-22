Rambo: Last Blood tops this week’s Official Film Chart

Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo: Last Blood tops this week’s Official home entertainment Film Chart, which measures disc and digital download sales, clocking up the biggest debut of 2020 so far.

Stallone returns for one final hurrah as legendary action hero John Rambo, almost forty years after he first appeared on cinema screens in First Blood.

IT: Chapter Two takes the Number 2 slot, just ahead of new release Downton Abbey: The Movie (3).

Set around 18 months after the TV series ended, the Crawleys and their staff prepare for a royal visit from the King and Queen of England. The future of Downton is left hanging in the balance as scandal, romance and intrigue are unleashed amid the preparations.

Brad Pitt’s astro-adventure Ad Astra (4) soars in the Top 5 for a second week, while Once Upon A Time In Hollywood drops to Number 5.

Angel Has Fallen drops to Number 6, while last week’s chart-topper starring Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers, slides down six places to Number 7.

A Boxset of It and It: Chapter Two lands at Number 8. The Lion King holds in the Top 10 for another week at Number 9, and Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw crosses the finish line at 10.

This week’s Official Film Chart features a sneak peek at the award-winning comic book retelling, Joker, available to Download & Keep from January 27.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 22nd January 2020

LW Pos Title Label NEW 1 RAMBO: LAST BLOOD LIONSGATE 4 2 IT: CHAPTER TWO WARNER HOME VIDEO NEW 3 DOWNTON ABBEY: THE MOVIE UNIVERSAL PICTURES 5 4 AD ASTRA 20TH CENTURY FOX HE 2 5 ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD SONY PICTURES HE 3 6 ANGEL HAS FALLEN LIONSGATE 1 7 HUSTLERS SONY PICTURES HE NEW 8 IT/IT: CHAPTER 2 WARNER HOME VIDEO 7 9 THE LION KING WALT DISNEY 8 10 FAST & FURIOUS: HOBBS & SHAW UNIVERSAL PICTURES

