Rankin to present photography course for BBC Maestro 

Rankin is to present an online course guiding budding photographers in how to express their unique world view through a lens.

The course will be available on BBC Maestro, a commercial platform offering a mix of extended, in-depth lessons from sector experts including Gary Barlow, Jed Mercurio and Marco Pierre White.

One of Britain’s most instantly recognisable photographers, Rankin has shot portraits of some of our age’s most famous names, including Madonna, Robert Downey Jr, The Spice Girls, Lewis Hamilton, Tom Hardy, and David Bowie.

Spanning over 30 lessons, his BBC Maestro course will show budding photographers how to express their unique world view through a lens, capturing standout photographs whether they’re using the latest smartphone or a well-worn DSLR.

Rankin said: “Photography has been my passion for as long as I can remember. As soon as I picked up a camera, I instantly realised this was the tool that would let me show the world how I saw it.”

BBC Maestro, a commercial platform developed and operated by Maestro Media under license from BBC Studios, offers individual courses which can be purchased for £80, and annual subscriptions for £110.