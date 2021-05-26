Raya & The Last Dragon tops this week’s film charts

As an evil force threatens the kingdom of Kumandra, it is up to warrior Raya, and her trusty steed Tuk Tuk, to leave their Heart Lands home and track down the last dragon to help stop the villainous Druun. © 2020 Disney. All Rights Reserved.

Raya & The Last Dragon swoops in to the Number 1 debut on the Official Film Chart following its release on DVD & Blu-Ray.

At Number 2, real and cartoon worlds collide in Tom & Jerry: The Movie which makes a strong first-week performance on digital downloads only, while Wonder Woman 1984 moves down one place to Number 3.

Last week’s Number 1 The Little Things drops to 4, landing just ahead of Keanu Reeves in 90’s action classic Speed, which zooms up 27 places to Number 5 thanks to a new release on 4k UHD formats.

Peter Rabbit rises four to Number 6, and former chart topper Zack Snyder’s Justice League falls four to Number 7.

Shark attack thriller Great White makes its debut at Number 8, while Godzilla: King of the Monsters rises 6 to Number 9. Finally, Spider-Man: Far From Home rounds off this week’s countdown at Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 26th May 2021

LW Pos Title Label NEW 1 RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON WALT DISNEY NEW 2 TOM & JERRY – THE MOVIE (2021) WARNER HOME VIDEO 2 3 WONDER WOMAN 1984 WARNER HOME VIDEO 1 4 THE LITTLE THINGS WARNER HOME VIDEO 32 5 SPEED 20TH CENTURY FOX HE 10 6 PETER RABBIT SONY PICTURES HE 3 7 ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE WARNER HOME VIDEO NEW 8 GREAT WHITE ALTITUDE SPIRIT 15 9 GODZILLA – KING OF THE MONSTERS WARNER HOME VIDEO 5 10 SPIDER-MAN – FAR FROM HOME SONY PICTURES HE

This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a preview of Oscar-winning drama Sound of Metal starring Riz Ahmed, which is available to Download & Keep from 31 May.