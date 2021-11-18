Re-vamped Who Want’s To Be A Millionaire board game now available

A re-vamped Who Want’s To Be A Millionaire board game featuring digital lifelines powered by the player’s smartphone is now on sale.

Game details

Relive classic moments from the show and tackle the iconic money ladder using only your wits and digital lifelines (accessible through a smart device) to reach the top. But watch out! Get a question wrong and you fall back to your closest safety point. Do you have what it takes to win a (virtual) million?

Great fun for family game night or date nights you can see who has the skills to reach the top and claim the virtual pounds. Based on the popular game show this board game provides endless fun and excitement as you test your knowledge.

Released by The Ginger Fox, the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Board Game is available from Smyths.