Reacher season 2 gets trailer and confirmed launch date 

Prime Video has revealed that Reacher, its all-action series based on Lee Child’s novels, will return for its second season on 15th December when the first three episodes will be available to stream. The show will then continue with a new episode per week until January 19th .

Season Two begins when veteran military police investigator Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) receives a coded message that the members of his former U.S. Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations, are being mysteriously and brutally murdered one by one.

Using his inimitable blend of smarts and size, Reacher will stop at nothing to uncover the truth and protect his former colleagues.

Joining Ritchson are Maria Sten, Serinda Swan, Shaun Sipos, Ferdinand Kingsley, Robert Patrick and Domenick Lombardozzi.