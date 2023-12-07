Reacher season two comes to Prime Video next week 

The second season of Reacher, the all-action series based on Lee Child’s novels, returns to Prime Video with its second season next week.

Fans will be able to stream first three episodes from 15th December followed by a new episode each week until January 19th.

Season Two begins when veteran military police investigator Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) receives a coded message that the members of his former U.S. Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations, are being mysteriously and brutally murdered one by one.

Using his inimitable blend of smarts and size, Reacher will stop at nothing to uncover the truth and protect his former colleagues.

Joining Ritchson are Maria Sten, Serinda Swan, Shaun Sipos, Ferdinand Kingsley, Robert Patrick and Domenick Lombardozzi.