￼Red Storm Rising and other classic Tom Clancy titles are getting a UK ebook release

Six classic Tom Clancy novels, including Red Storm Rising, Patriot Games and The Cardinal of the Kremlin, are being released in the UK as ebooks in July 2023. The books are available to pre-order through the Kindle, Kobo and Apple Books stores.

Clancy’s Jack Ryan series has spawned a run of big screen film adaptations starring Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, Chris Pine as Ryan as well as inspiring Amazon’s Prime Video series starring John Krasinski which is set to return for two more seasons.

Since Clancy died in 2013 a number of authors have written new Ryan books under authorisation from his estate.

Last year Michael B. Jordan took the role of Clancy’s John Clark in Without Remorse, based on the book of the same name, which is also available to stream on Prime Video.

The late author’s works have also inspired a hugely successful line-up of PC and console games from Ubisoft.