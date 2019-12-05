Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton sign first-look deal with BBC Studios

Inside No 9 creators Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton have signed an exclusive two year deal to develop new comedy and comedy drama projects for BBC Studios.

The deal gives the BBC’s commercial arm first rights over any projects which will be developed for both the UK and international markets.

Josh Cole, Head of Comedy BBC Studios Production said: “Reece and Steve are two of the most extraordinarily talented and distinctive creators working today.

“Their gift for comic storytelling knows no bounds and we’re hugely excited to be developing new projects with them.

“We’re incredibly proud of the uniquely brilliant shows they have made with BBC Studios, and are delighted to build upon the long standing relationship we have with them.”

Shearsmith and Pemberton said: “We are delighted to continue working under the umbrella of BBC Studios.

“As a large and colourful umbrella it affords us the creative freedom to develop new and exciting ideas to shape the future of international television and keeps our skin from burning on hot days.

“And now that it’s raining more than ever, know that we still have each other.”