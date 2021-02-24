Reemah Sakaan named as BritBox’s new international CEO

The BBC and ITV have named Reemah Sakaan as BritBox’s new CEO for all regions and territories outside the UK.

Reemah is currently Group Director ITV SVOD – a post in which she was responsible for the launch of BritBox in the UK – and Chief Brand & Creative Officer at BritBox Global where she has been responsible for the editorial and marketing activities for BritBox internationally.

Following her move to international CEO in April, Sakaan will be responsible for rolling out the service to up to 25 countries across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, South America and Africa.

Outside the UK BritBox operates as a 50/50 joint venture between BBC Studios and ITTV, while the UK version is 90% owned by ITV which also oversees all day to day decisions and activities.

Carolyn McCall, ITV’s CEO, said: “The role attracted a very impressive field of external candidates which reflects the strength and appeal of the BritBox brand. Reemah was deservedly successful and I am really pleased that she will lead BritBox internationally.

“BritBox is now firmly established as a global premium brand in a rapidly growing sector. I am confident that under Reemah’s leadership BritBox will continue to grow in our existing countries and successfully expand worldwide.”

BBC Director General, Tim Davie, said: “This is an important moment for Britbox and its ambitions to become a truly global brand.

“We know international audiences are turning to the service for great British television and with Reemah heading up the next phase of growth I am confident we will see further success.”

Reemah Sakaan said:”I am thrilled to be charged with leading BritBox International and its team on behalf of the BBC and ITV.

“It’s been fantastic to have been part of the Britbox journey so far. I can’t wait for our next exciting phase of growth in existing markets and to put BritBox and the best of British creativity on the map in many more.”