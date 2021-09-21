Reminiscence is now available to rent

(L-r) Thandiwe Newton as Watts and Hugh Jackman as Nick Bannister in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action thriller Reminiscence, a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Image: Ben Rothstein. © 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton’s Reminiscence is now available on premium rental from selected digital retailers.

Synopsis:

Nick Bannister (Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Ferguson).

A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?

Written, directed and produced by Lisa Joy and released by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film also stars Cliff Curtis (“The Meg,” “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”), Oscar nominee Marina de Tavira (“Roma”), Daniel Wu (TV’s “Into the Badlands,” “Warcraft”), Mojean Aria (TV’s “See” and “Dead Lucky”), Brett Cullen (“Joker”), Natalie Martinez (“The Stand” and “The Fugitive” series), Angela Sarafyan (“Westworld”) and Nico Parker (“Dumbo”).