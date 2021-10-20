Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City gets new director featurette

(LtoR) Avan Jogia and Kaya Scodelario in Screen Gems RESIDENT EVIL WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY

Sony Pictures UK has released a new featurette for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City in which director Johannes Roberts teases the film’s introduction to the iconic characters and world of Raccoon City.

Synopsis

Returning to the origins of the massively popular Resident Evil franchise, fan and filmmaker Johannes Roberts brings the games to life for a whole new generation of fans.

In Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town.

The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.