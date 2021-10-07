Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City gets trailer

(LtoR) Avan Jogia and Kaya Scodelario in Screen Gems RESIDENT EVIL WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY

Sony Pictures has released the official first trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City, the much-anticipated action horror based on the iconic videogame franchise, coming to cinemas 3 December.

Written and directed by Johannes Roberts and starring Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker and Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy, with Donal Logue and Neal McDonough, the film will be released exclusively at UK cinemas on December 3rd.

In Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City, once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town.

The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.