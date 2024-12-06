Restored Doctor Vampire is coming to Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment is brining outrageous horror-comedy Doctor Vampire to Blu-ray on February 24th. Presented from a brand-new 2K restoration, the film will be available as part of the Eureka Classics range.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Synopsis:

While on vacation in Britain, surgeon Dr Chiang Ta-Tsung (Bowie Lam, Hard Boiled) wanders into a quaint rural pub in the grounds of a castle, where he quickly falls for hostess Alice (Ellen Chan, Wizard’s Curse).

Despite several warning signs, the good doctor fails to realise that the establishment is staffed entirely by vampires – even after Alice bites him during a late-night tryst.

Upon his return to Hong Kong and his long-standing love interest May Chan (Sheila Chan, Heroes Among Heroes), he attempts to return to his normal life.

But soon he develops an aversion to sunlight and begins to crave blood, and things get even more complicated when Alice and her undead master – The Count (Peter Kjaer) – come looking for him…

Special Features: