Sky to screen Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Image: Warner Bros.

The acclaimed feature-length documentary film Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is to be broadcast on Sky Documentaries on December 28th.

Subscribers to the Entertainment membership on NOW, the Sky-owned streaming service, will also be able to watch the film from that date.

In 1978 Reeve catapulted to global fame when he starred in Richard Donner’s Superman: The Movie for which the actor was widely praised for his dual roles of Clark Kent and Superman.

In addition to returning for three sequels, he also starred in dozens of other films.

But after a horse-riding accident left him paralysed from the neck down, Reeve became a leader and activist in the quest to find a cure for spinal cord injuries while continuing his career both in front of and behind the camera and dedicating himself to his family.

Directed by Ian Bonhôte & Peter Ettedgui Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story features a trove of personal archive material plus extended interviews with Reeve’s three children plus the A-list Hollywood actors who were his colleagues and friends.

The film had its world premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and recently won six Critics Choice Documentary Awards.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment recently released the film through digital retailers.