TNT Sports Box Office confirms Usyk v Fury 2: Reignited pricing and coverage details

TNT Sports Box Office will show Usyk v Fury 2: Reignited – the highly anticipated unified heavyweight world title rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury on December 21st.

After an epic encounter back in May, the two heavyweight greats will face each other for a second time this year with Usyk’s WBA, WBC and WBO belts on the line, having vacated his IBF title to Daniel Dubois.

The channel’s coverage gets underway at 4pm and will be presented by Becky Ives alongside Carl Frampton, Lennox Lewis and Steve Bunce, with commentary from Darren Fletcher and Richie Woodhall.

The undercard sees Ukraine’s Serhii Bohachuk face Uzbekistan’s Israil Madrimov in a light middleweight fight, pitting Bohachuk’s impressive power against a fighter who won his first world title in only his eleventh professional fight.

Alongside the main event, fans will see highly rated prospect Moses Itauma face Demsey McKean and Johnny Fisher taking on Dave Allen.

European super bantamweight champion Dennis McCann defends his title against Peter McGrail with Isaac Lowe taking on Lee McGregor in a featherweight bout to open the show.

How to watch Usyk v Fury Reignited 2 on TNT Sports Box Office

The fight costs £24.99 in the UK and can be watched on discovery+, EE TV, Virgin Media TV and Prime Video. You do not need to be a TNT Sports subscriber to buy the event.

discovery+ – TNT Sports Box Office events are now available to purchase and watch in the discovery+ app – on smart TV’s, computer or mobile device, viewers wanting to watch the fight should visit https://www.discoveryplus.com/gb/ppv-purchases and follow instructions to subscribe and then purchase the event.

EE TV – Customers can purchase the event via their STB on channel 494.

Virgin Media TV – Customers with a TiVo and/or V6 set-top-box should visit the On-Demand section and choose Live Events; customers with a Virgin TV 360 and/or Stream set-top-box should go to the Pay Per View events rail.

Prime Video – Customers do not need to have a Prime or discovery+ subscription to access this event. You can find live and upcoming PPV events in the “Live and upcoming events” row on the Prime Video homepage and sports page, or by searching for a specific event title.