Restored version of Bringing Up Baby is coming to Blu-ray

A restored version of Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn’s acclaimed 1938 comedy, Bringing Up Baby, is getting a Blu-ray release on July 26th as part of The Criterion Collection.
Synopsis:
Screwball sparks fly when Cary Grant (Charade) and Katharine Hepburn (The Philadelphia Story) let loose in one of the fastest and funniest films ever made—a high-wire act of invention that took American screen comedy to new heights of absurdity.
Hoping to procure a million-dollar endowment from a wealthy society matron for his museum, a hapless palaeontologist (Grant) finds himself entangled with a dizzy heiress (Hepburn) as the manic misadventures pile up—a missing dinosaur bone, a leopard on the loose, and plenty of mayhem.
Bringing Up Baby’s sophisticated dialogue, spontaneous performances, and giddy innuendo come together in a whirlwind of comic chaos captured with lightning-in-a-bottle brio by director Howard Hawks (Red River).
Features:
- New, restored 4K digital transfer, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack
- Audio commentary from 2005 featuring filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich
- New video essay on actor Cary Grant by author Scott Eyman
- New interview about cinematographer Russell Metty with cinematographer John Bailey
- New interview with film scholar Craig Barron on special-effects pioneer Linwood Dunn
- New selected-scene commentary about costume designer Howard Greer with costume historian Shelly Foote
- Howard Hawks: A Hell of a Good Life, a 1977 documentary by Hans-Christoph Blumenberg featuring the director’s last filmed interview
- Audio interview from 1969 with Grant
- Audio excerpts from a 1972 conversation between Hawks and Bogdanovich
- Trailer
- Subtitles
- An essay by critic Sheila O’Malley
*As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.