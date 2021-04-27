Restored version of Bringing Up Baby is coming to Blu-ray

A restored version of Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn’s acclaimed 1938 comedy, Bringing Up Baby, is getting a Blu-ray release on July 26th as part of The Criterion Collection.

Synopsis:

Screwball sparks fly when Cary Grant (Charade) and Katharine Hepburn (The Philadelphia Story) let loose in one of the fastest and funniest films ever made—a high-wire act of invention that took American screen comedy to new heights of absurdity.

Hoping to procure a million-dollar endowment from a wealthy society matron for his museum, a hapless palaeontologist (Grant) finds himself entangled with a dizzy heiress (Hepburn) as the manic misadventures pile up—a missing dinosaur bone, a leopard on the loose, and plenty of mayhem.

Bringing Up Baby’s sophisticated dialogue, spontaneous performances, and giddy innuendo come together in a whirlwind of comic chaos captured with lightning-in-a-bottle brio by director Howard Hawks (Red River).

Features:

New, restored 4K digital transfer, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack

Audio commentary from 2005 featuring filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich

New video essay on actor Cary Grant by author Scott Eyman

New interview about cinematographer Russell Metty with cinematographer John Bailey

New interview with film scholar Craig Barron on special-effects pioneer Linwood Dunn

New selected-scene commentary about costume designer Howard Greer with costume historian Shelly Foote

Howard Hawks: A Hell of a Good Life, a 1977 documentary by Hans-Christoph Blumenberg featuring the director’s last filmed interview

Audio interview from 1969 with Grant

Audio excerpts from a 1972 conversation between Hawks and Bogdanovich

Trailer

Subtitles

An essay by critic Sheila O’Malley

