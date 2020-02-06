Restored version of classic Alec Guinness comedy Last Holiday is coming to Blu-ray

A newly restored version of Last Holiday, the classic Alec Guinness comedy from writer J.B. Priestley and Director Henry Cass, is coming to Blu-ray courtesy of Studiocanal.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

Originally released in 1950, the film sees Guinness in one of his best roles as mild-mannered salesman George Bird who has been told by his Doctor that he only has a short time left to live.

Determined not to waste his final days, he decides to spend all his savings living life to the full at a hotel by the British seaside.

Once there, George embarks on a winning streak at croquet, poker and the horses that attracts the attention of his fellow guests, curious about the wealthy mystery man in their midst.

George, however, feels more at home with the maids and clerks, including the no-nonsense housekeeper Mrs. Poole (Kay Walsh).

Joining Guinness are Beatrice Campbell (The Master of Ballantrae), Kay Walsh (Oliver Twist), Bernard Lee, Sid James, Wilfrid Hyde-White (The Third Man) and Jean Colin (The Mikado).

Last Holiday will be available from March 9th.

Extras

New Interview with cultural historian Matthew Sweet

British Pathé short film: Personalities: J.B. Priestley (1944)

Behind The Scenes Stills Gallery

*Affiliate Link