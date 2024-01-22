Restored version of Francis Ford Coppola’s One from the Heart is heading to cinemas and 4K Blu-ray 

Image: Studiocanal

A brand-new 4K restoration of Francis Ford Coppola’s romantic comedy One from the Heart is heading to cinemas next month, with a home entertainment release following in March.

The restoration was supervised by Coppola and is being presented in cinemas on February 16th by Studiocanal and film distributors Park Circus.

The film tells the story of Hank (Frederic Forrest) and Frannie (Teri Garr) who argue while celebrating their fifth anniversary.

Yearning for a life of excitement and romance, Frannie fears that she is wasting her life on a man who shows no interest in her dreams of travelling to far-off places. The argument escalates and they break up.

Heading in separate ways and taking to the streets, they both meet and spend the night with strangers. Hank with the seductive Leila (Nastassja Kinski) a runaway circus performer, and Frannie with Ray (Raul Julia), a handsome waiter who moonlights as a cocktail pianist and singer.

After another show-down, Frannie says that she is leaving Hank for Ray and that they plan to escape to Bora Bora. Hank follows her to the airport in a last-ditch attempt to win her back.

The movie was the first film to be filmed entirely on the lot of Coppola’s own Zoetrope Studio in Hollywood, at the time the only such production company owned and operated by an active filmmaker.

The new ‘Reprise’ restoration cut boasts never-before-seen footage, brand-new titles taken directly from the original camera negative and over 19 minutes of footage replaced with new source scans.

Francis Ford Coppola said: “I’ve always loved ‘One from the Heart,’ despite the disruption it caused in my dreams for American Zoetrope. However, there is magic in cinema and while preparing this film for 4K, it was apparent I could refine the story.

This new version is an improvement in many ways and I am proud of what was achieved with ‘One from the Heart: Reprise.’”

The new cut, along with the 1982 original, and a bumper package of brand-new and archive extras will be available to own on a special 4-disc 4K UHD, 2-disc Blu-Ray and Digital for the first time from March 4th.

Extras:

UHD & Blu-ray Disc 1

New The Look of One From the Heart

New The Cast of One From The Heart

New The Choreography of One From the Heart

New Reinventing the Musical: Baz Luhrmann on One From The Heart

New One from the Heart: Reprise, Restoration Comparison

New 2024 trailer

UHD & Blu-ray Disc 2

Francis Ford Coppola feature audio commentary

The Making Of One From the Heart

The Dream Studio

The Electronic Cinema

Tom Waits and the Music From One From The Heart

Deleted Scenes

Videotaped Rehearsals

Francis Ford Coppola speaks to the Exhibitors

Press Conference at the Studio

This One’s From The Heart Music Video

Stop Motion Demo

Tom Waits Score – Alternate Tracks

2003 Theatrical trailer

1982 Theatrical trailer

DVD