Restored WW2 classic They Who Dare is heading to Blu-ray

Studiocanal is releasing the newly-restored classic British WW2 drama, They Who Dare on Blu-Ray, DVD and through digital retailers from September 5th as part of the Vintage Classics collection.

Starring Dirk Bogarde, the film is based on the true story of ‘Operation Anglo’ which involved an attack against two airfields on Rhodes by the SBS.

Lieutenant Graham (Bogarde) is sent on a mission to destroy the airfields, which threaten Egypt. His group comes ashore at night on a desolate beach and from there they traverse the mountains to reach their targets.

At a pre-designated location, the party splits into two raiding parties. After having infiltrated the air bases, they blow up the aircraft, but two of the raiders are captured by the Italians. Hunted by the many enemy patrols, will the others evade capture and make it back to the submarine in time?

The film was directed by Lewis Milestone (All Quiet on The Western Front, Mutiny on The Bounty) and features a supporting cast that includes Denholm Elliot, Akim Tamiroff and Harold Siddons.

Extras: