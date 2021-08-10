Retro Games announces new Amiga 500 inspired mini console

A new fully licensed mini console styled after the Amiga 500 and packed with 25 classic titles, including Worms, The Chaos Engine, Another World, and Simon The Sorcerer, is heading to stores early next year.

Developed by Retro Games, THEA500 Mini is described as “a homage to the 1980s heyday of 16-bit personal computing,” and features an emulation of both the original A500 and Enhanced Chip Set versions, plus the Advanced Graphics Architecture of the A1200.

Confirmed games include: Alien Breed 3D, Another World, ATR: All Terrain Racing, Battle Chess, Cadaver, Kick Off 2, Pinball Dreams, Simon The Sorcerer, Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe, The Chaos Engine, Worms: The Director’s Cut, Zool: Ninja Of The ‘Nth’ Dimension. Further titles are set to be announced prior to launch.

The console comes with the original style 2-button mouse and a newly engineered 8-button precision gamepad, allowing players to choose their preferred control method. An external standard PC keyboard can be attached to compliment the on-screen keyboard.

“In this initial mini version of THEA500, we have created what we believe gaming fans will love, and will see as the evolution of mini games consoles”, said Paul Andrews, Managing Director at Retro Games.

“Retro Games have developed a truly unique product”, said Debbie Bestwick MBE, CEO at Team 17, “and I’m very excited to have our classic games represented in all their original glory”.

THEA500 Mini will hit the shops in early 2022 with a suggested retail price of £119.99.