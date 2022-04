Inin Games together with Taito have announced Taito Milestones – a compilation of classics Taito titles – will be coming to Nintendo Switch in Europe and North America on April 15th.

Titles included are:

1981 QIX 1983 CHACK’N POP 1981 SPACE SEEKER 1983 ELEVATOR ACTION 1982 ALPINE SKI 1985 THE FAIRYLAND STORY 1982 FRONT LINE 1986 HALLEY’S COMET 1982 WILD WESTERN 1987 THE NINJAWARRIORS

The retro compilation will be available through selected retailers and the Nintendo eShop.