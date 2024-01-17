Retro-gaming racer New Star GP set for March console and Steam release 

New Star Games, the BAFTA award-winning games studio behind New Star Soccer, Retro Goal and Retro Bowl, have announced that retro-styled racing game New Star GP is heading to consoles and Steam in March.

Gamers can choose between Career Mode in which they start in the 80’s and work their way through decades of racing while upgrading their car and support team, or chasing high scores in Championship Mode on their own or in split-screen with friends.

The game boasts 15 unique car bodies, 17 tracks, time trials, checkpoint races, reverse races, rival races, elimination events, and GP styled races.

It also has a creation mode that allows players to create their own, bespoke championship competitions by setting the number of laps, weather, track configuration, difficulty, race speed, and a host of other options.

Developed by New Star Games and published by Five Aces Publishing, New Star GP has been available via Early Access on Steam and will get a full Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC Steam release in March.