Retro-gaming themed comedy Max Reload and the Nether Blasters is coming to Blu-ray

Hassie Harrison and Greg Grunberg in Max Reload and the Nether Blasters.

Dazzler Media is releasing retro-gaming themed comedy-adventure Max Reload and the Nether Blasters on Blu-ray and DVD from January 24th.

Synopsis:

When Max discovers the legendary lost instalment of the Nether Game series, he accidentally unleashes the ancient “Curse of the Ages,” turning friends and family into possessed ghouls hell-bent on destroying civilisation.

It’s now up to Max to figure out how to beat the dark forces of The Nether before it’s game over for humanity.



The cast includes Hassie Harrison (Yellowstone), Joey Morgan (Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse), Joseph Reitman (Happy!), Greg Grunberg (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), Kevin Smith (Clerks), Lin Shaye (Insidious), Martin Kove (The Karate Kid), Jesse Kove (Cobra Kai), Wil Wheaton (The Big Bang Theory) and rising star Tom Plumley.

The film is directed by Scott Conditt and Jeremy Tremp.