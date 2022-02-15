Retro racing title Moto Roader comes to consoles this month

Indie publisher Ratalaika Games is releasing classic top-down racing title Moto Roader on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch on February 25th.

First released in 1992, this re-release allows racers to play head-to-head against the computer or locally with a friend in multiple modes of futuristic race challenge.

Features:

* Classic legacy title

* Choose from multiple cars and drivers

* Numerous race tracks

* Multiple game modes including bumper car challenges

* Up to 4 player (up to 5 on Switch) local coop