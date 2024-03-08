Retro-styled racer New Star GP now available for consoles and PC

New Star GP, the new retro-styled racing game from the BAFTA award-winning games studio behind New Star Soccer, Retro Goal and Retro Bowl, is now available on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and Steam.

Developed by New Star Games and published by Five Aces Publishing, the game boasts 15 unique car bodies, 17 tracks, time trials, checkpoint races, reverse races, rival races, elimination events, and GP styled races.

Gamers can choose between Career Mode in which they start in the 80’s and work their way through decades of racing while upgrading their car and support team or chasing high scores in Championship Mode on their own or in split-screen with friends.

A creation mode allows players to create their own, bespoke championship competitions by setting the number of laps, weather, track configuration, difficulty, race speed, and a host of other options.

Simon Read, founder of New Star Games, said: “New Star GP is without doubt the biggest and most stylish game we have released to date, and we have poured our collective heart and soul into it.

“We can’t wait for players to start their racing careers and we are very much looking forward to all of the feedback. See you on the podium!”