Richard Ayoade to return as BAFTA TV Awards host



Richard Ayoade introduces the 2020 Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards. Image: BAFTA/Jonny Birch







BAFTA has confirmed that Richard Ayoade will return to host this year’s Television Awards ceremony which takes place on Sunday 6th June and will be broadcast on BBC One.

The Academy has also announced that actor, writer and director, Gbemisola Ikumelo will host the Craft Awards following her own win and nomination (for Brain in Gear and Famalam respectively) last year. The Craft Awards will be streamed live on BAFTA’s social media channels.

Both ceremonies will be socially-distanced studio records with a small number of presenters joining the hosts in the studio or via video call.

Gbemisola Ikumelo said: “I’m really excited to host this year’s British Academy Craft Awards and celebrate all the amazing behind the scenes individuals that quietly make our favourite TV shows what they are.

“I’m enjoying how inventive the BAFTA award shows have become in this climate. We’re making seriously tasty lemonade here and I for one am looking forward to not tripping and falling in-front of a bunch of drunk creatives!”

Richard Ayoade said: “I have been asked if, this year, I could say I am thrilled to be back as ‘host’ and, reluctantly, I am willing to pretend that I am. They have assured me that as soon as the world returns to normal, they will get someone decent again.”

Amanda Berry OBE, Chief Executive at BAFTA, said: “We are delighted that Richard will be returning to host the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards. Richard hosted the Awards brilliantly last year and I really look forward to another year with him at the helm.

“Equally exciting is our new host for the Television Craft Awards, Gbemisola Ikumelo. We have seen Gbemisola’s wonderful work on our screens as an actor, writer and director in Famalam and also Brain in Gear for which she won a BAFTA last year.”

Katie Taylor, Commissioning Editor Entertainment at the BBC added: “The BAFTAs are an undeniable highlight of the annual awards calendar and viewers on BBC One can look forward to seeing the very best of British TV being celebrated under the stewardship of our enigmatically entertaining host Richard Ayoade.”