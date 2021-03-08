Ride with Norman Reedus – Josh Brolin joins Walking Dead star for New Zealand trip

Photo: Nicola Dove/AMC

The latest season of Ride with Norman Reedus will see the Walking Dead star meet up with actors Josh Brolin and Dylan McDermott while visiting New Zealand.

Airing on AMC, available exclusively to BT TV customers, the series sees bike enthusiast Reedus hit the open road on as he explores local culture and meets the people who help shape and influence their communities.

Each episode features Reedus and a riding companion – a fellow actor, musician, or friend – as they journey to custom bike shops, motorcycle clubs, historical landmarks, under the radar attractions, and the occasional tourist trap, while pulling over to experience regional cuisine…with plenty of time for unplanned detours and getting off the beaten path along the way.

In the upcoming season, Norman Reedus explores the harbour city of Auckland before meeting up with actor Josh Brolin while Dylan McDermott joins Reedus for a scenic trip along New Zealand’s majestic South Island.

The Walking Dead star will also look back at his favourite moments from the previous four seasons of Ride, revisiting trips with Peter Fonda, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Melissa McBride and Dave Chappelle and remembering time spent in Japan, Costa Rica, Europe and Uruguay.

Season 5 of Ride with Norman Reedus premieres on Tuesday 11th May at 21:00.