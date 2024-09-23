Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II gets new trailer

Paul Mescal plays Lucius in Gladiator II from Paramount Pictures. Photo Credit: Cuba Scott. © 2024 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved.

Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal star in this brand-new trailer for Gladiator II, Sir Ridley Scott’s much anticipated sequel to his original 2000 historical epic.

Mescal plays Lucius who, years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome.

With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honour to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Set for release by Paramount Pictures November 15th, the film also stars Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington.

Scott returns to direct and produce the film which has been written by Peter Craig and David Scarpa.