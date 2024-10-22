New Gladiator II ‘training feature’ released

Paul Mescal plays Lucius and Pedro Pascal plays Marcus Acacius in Gladiator II from Paramount Pictures.

Paramount has released a training feature showing how stars Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal prepared for the action of Sir Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II.

The much anticipated sequel to Scott’s original 2000 historical epic also stars Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington and is set for a November 15th cinema and IMAX release.

Official Synopsis

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome.

Years after witnessing the death of revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist.

With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Scott returns to direct and produce the film which has been written by Peter Craig and David Scarpa and is being released by Paramount Pictures.